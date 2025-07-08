Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch is crushing it, literally and figuratively. Even though he didn't make the All-Star team, there is no denying his excellence.

Not only that, Busch was named National League Co-Player of the Week along with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler.

One notable statistic he has posted is 224 wRC+ over his last 30 games, according to MLB Network. Analysts Sean Casey and Mark Derosa broke down Busch's performance.

Michael Busch has a 224 wRC+ over his last 30 games! 🔥@TheMayorsOffice and @markdero7 break down the NL-Co Player of the week in the midst of his scorching summer.#MLBCentral | @Cubs pic.twitter.com/psUCV52Rsb — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

They went into detail about where Busch was before and after June. Prior to, Busch's slugging average was .431 and now it is .740. His wRC+ was 114 last month.

Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) is a analytical tool to measure a player's offensive production.

As of now, Busch is batting .297 with 83 hits, 18 home runs, and 56 RBIs. Busch's dominance coincides with the Cubs holding onto first place in the National League Central with a 54-36 record.

A major contributor to the Cubs success is their offense. They are 5th in batting average (.257) and 2nd in runs scored (463). Furthermore, the Cubs are 4th in slugging percentage (.446) and 6th in on-base percentage (.327).

In addition, they are 2nd in RBIs per game with 5.28.

The formula for success for Michael Busch and the Cubs

Last January, the Cubs officially acquired Busch in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2023, Busch batted .167 with 12 hits, 2 home runs, and 7 RBIs.

In all, he played in 27 games.

During his first tint with the Cubs, Busch saw his numbers spike. He ended the season batting .248 with 123 hits, 21 home runs, and 65 RBIs and played 152 games.

Along the way, Busch has demonstrated himself to be a disciplined player who's growth is evident. He's very meticulous at the plate and can read the strike zone really well.

Furthermore, Busch is developing into a solid defensive first baseman. Also, he has learned to feed off the approaches of teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker in the lineup.

Thus, they have established one of the most formidable lineups in the league.