When the Chicago Cubs entered the 2025 season, the spotlight was on Kyle Tucker. Chicago traded for the Houston Astros All-Star during the offseason, and he has delivered. However, his teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong, has emerged as the premier offensive player on the roster. Cubs manager Craig Counsell has been impressed all season, and saw his star set another record.

Chicago defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-1 on the road to avenge two prior losses. The Cubs scored more runs on Thursday than in the first two matchups, thanks in part to a big day from Crow-Armstrong. The All-Star starter hit two home runs, boosting his season total to 25. ‘

According to OptaSTATS, Crow-Armstrong is the fastest to reach five games with multiple home runs and five with multiple steals in a single season, doing so in his 92nd game. He reached the mark 18 games sooner than the previous record holder, Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Crow-Armstrong's power has been on display all season. He and Tucker will both start in the All-Star Game, but neither Cubs star will be in the Home Run Derby. Despite that choice, the third-year pro is one of the most popular players in the baseball world.

Counsell has made the most of great seasons from his stars. Despite Chicago losing one of their best pitchers for the season, the team still holds the top spot in the National League Central. The Cubs have the Milwaukee Brewers right on their heels. However, their win over the Twins give them some breathing room.

Heading into the All-Star break, Chicago is in a great position. They might not have as many stars as the Los Angeles Dodgers do, but the Cubs are just as good. Counsell and his team have high hopes for the second half of the season.

Crow-Armstrong's contract negotiations are ongoing, but the star continues to produce. If he keeps it up, he could continue to set records in Chicago and make a run at the NL MVP award.