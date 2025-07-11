The Chicago Cubs are eyeing a bold move to inject power and veteran presence into their lineup, targeting Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. With Suarez in a contract year and the Diamondbacks boasting top prospect Jordan Lawlar in Triple-A, the stars may be aligning for a midseason blockbuster that could reshape both clubs’ trajectories.

Eugenio Suarez: A Power Bat in Demand

Suarez, who turns 34 before the trade deadline, is enjoying a renaissance season at the plate. He’s near career highs in isolated power and wRC+, metrics that underscore his ability to impact games with one swing. Through 92 games, he’s slashing .249/.317/.556 with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs, ranking among the league leaders in both categories. His .873 OPS and 13.4% barrel rate reflect a hitter who’s not just surviving but thriving against modern pitching.

While his defensive metrics at third base have slipped in recent years, Suarez remains an acceptable option at the hot corner. His hands and arm strength still play, even if his range has diminished. For a Cubs team desperate for a power surge and infield stability, Suárez’s profile is a perfect fit.

Despite the Diamondbacks’ competitive standing, the presence of Jordan Lawlar in Triple-A looms large. Lawlar, one of baseball’s top prospects, has been raking with the Reno Aces, hitting .336 with six home runs and 13 steals in just 37 games. Arizona’s infield is crowded, and Lawlar’s bat and versatility make him a prime candidate to take over at third base soon. With Suarez’s contract expiring and Lawlar waiting in the wings, the D-backs are in a position to extract value from their veteran slugger before he hits free agency.

Chicago’s offense has been inconsistent, lacking the kind of middle-of-the-order threat that can change games and lengthen the lineup. While Matt Shaw and Michael Busch have shown flashes, neither brings the established power that Suarez offers. The Cubs’ farm system, still rich with talent after recent graduations, gives them the ammunition to swing a deal without mortgaging their future.

Crafting the Trade Proposal

To land Suarez, the Cubs will need to offer a package that appeals to Arizona’s desire for both immediate and future value. The Cubs’ system is loaded with close-to-MLB talent, and their active roster features several intriguing young players and prospects.

Here’s a trade proposal that could get both sides to the table:

Cubs receive:

Eugenio Suarez

Diamondbacks receive:

Owen Caissie

Jonathon Long

Daniel Palencia

This package gives Arizona a blend of upside and proximity. Owen Caissie, a consensus Top 100 prospect, brings left-handed power and advanced plate discipline. He’s shown the ability to handle upper-level pitching and projects as a middle-of-the-order bat. Jonathon Long, meanwhile, has been one of Triple-A’s best hitters, offering right-handed pop and positional versatility at first and third base. Daniel Palencia, already contributing in the Cubs’ bullpen, gives the Diamondbacks a young, controllable arm with high-leverage potential.

“If you make a mistake to this guy, he's gonna do that to it!” Owen Caissie (@Cubs) tees off AGAIN, giving him 7 homers in 8 July contests for the Triple-A @IowaCubs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JnbGLRoysZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

For the Cubs, Suarez represents a win-now acquisition. His power bat addresses a glaring need, and his playoff experience adds intangible value to a club with October aspirations. Suárez’s contract status also limits the long-term risk, allowing Chicago to remain flexible beyond 2025.

For the Diamondbacks, moving Suarez clears a path for Lawlar while restocking the system with high-upside talent. Caissie could be a foundational outfielder for years, Long adds depth and power, and Palencia strengthens the bullpen for both the present and future.

The Impact on Both Clubs

Adding Suarez immediately lengthens the lineup, giving protection to hitters like Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ. His presence at third base solidifies the infield and allows manager Craig Counsell to mix and match with Matt Shaw and Michael Busch at other spots. Suárez’s power could be the difference-maker in tight NL Central races and critical late-season games.

This trade signals a commitment to the future without punting on the present. Lawlar gets his shot at an everyday role, and the infusion of young talent ensures the D-backs remain competitive in the years ahead. The move also frees up payroll flexibility heading into the offseason.

A deal centered around Eugenio Suarez and a trio of Cubs prospects would be a classic deadline move, one that addresses immediate needs while keeping an eye on the future. For Chicago, it’s a chance to seize the moment and make a push for the postseason. For Arizona, it’s an opportunity to transition seamlessly to the next generation of stars.

If the Cubs pull the trigger, Suarez could be the catalyst that transforms their season—and perhaps their October destiny.