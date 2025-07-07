The MLB world is in mourning after learning of the death of former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks, who passed away on July 4 at the age of 44. Jenks, a two-time All-Star, rose to prominence with his clutch performance during the 2005 World Series. On Sunday, the White Sox's North Side neighbors paid tribute to the pitcher.

The Chicago Cubs honored Jenks at Wrigley Field prior to their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, per CHGO White Sox on X.

Cubs honor the life of Bobby Jenks at Wrigley Field before their game vs. the Cardinals 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/p4IpFra48j — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

And the moment didn't go unnoticed by the White Sox, as the team thanked the Cubs for the gesture on social media.

White Sox closer Bobby Jenks celebrated by Chicago

Jenks was a rookie with 39.1 big league innings to his name when he was tasked with leading the White Sox’s bullpen in the postseason. He had taken over for Dustin Hermanson as the team’s closer toward the end of the season, earning six saves in his MLB debut.

However, he rose to the occasion in the postseason, closing out four games in six appearances. He earned the save with a dominant outing in Game 1 of the World Series, striking out three batters in 1 1/3 innings. And after allowing two runs in Game 2, he bounced back. Jenks tossed three scoreless innings over the final two contests, earning the Series-clinching save in Game 4 as the White Sox defeated the Houston Astros for the championship.

Jenks spent six seasons with Chicago, making two All-Star games and recording 173 saves for the team. He signed with the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2011 season but made only 19 appearances in an injury-plagued campaign. Numerous surgeries attempting to address bone spurs in his back eventually forced him to retire from baseball.

Jenks passed away in Sintra, Portugal after battling stomach cancer.

The former closer was celebrated by his 2005 World Series teammates following news of his death. Jenks passed only weeks before the White Sox’s planned to hold a 20th anniversary reunion for the championship team.

Ozzie Guillen also released a statement after Jenks’ death. Chicago’s manager during the team’s World Series run remembers his closer fondly. “Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him,” Guillen said.