The Chicago Cubs exacted revenge on the St. Louis Cardinals after scoring an easy 11-0 win at Wrigley Field on Sunday, highlighted by a milestone home run from Seiya Suzuki.

The Cubs lost to the Cardinals on Sunday and got their four-game winning streak snapped. But they bounced back in a big way, with Suzuki continuing his masterful campaign despite being snubbed in the All-Star Game.

He tallied his team-high 25th home run of the season and added an RBI double. In the process, he became the first Cubs player to have 25 home runs and 75 RBIs heading into the midseason break since legendary hitter Sammy Sosa in 2001, according to TSN.

It was a statement showing, if ever there was one. The 30-year-old Suzuki had a strong case to make the National League (NL) roster in the All-Star Game but was left off. He leads the league in RBIs with 77.

With Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani the hands-down choice as the starting designated hitter (DH) for the NL, Suzuki had the chance to be picked as the reserve for his first-ever nod in the midsummer classic. The spot, however, was given to Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber.

Despite the snub, the pride of Japan offered a gracious reaction, as quoted in a report from Chicago Sun-Times' Vinnie Duber.

“(There’s) not necessarily (any disappointment). As a DH, looking across the league, there’s a lot of great DHs. Looking at how they’re doing, it really pushes me to feel better. So no (hard) feelings,” said Suzuki.

He even added a hilarious comment, showing that he's not too bothered by the non-inclusion.

“I’m sorry, my plans are full. Just kidding,” said the Cubs slugger.

Suzuki has quickly endeared himself to Cubs fans with his talent and personality. While he's not up there yet with Sosa in terms of accomplishments and popularity, it won't be a surprise if he eventually makes his way.

Sosa starred for the Cubs for 13 years, collecting 545 home runs and 1,414 RBIs. He is the fastest player in NL history to reach 400 home runs, doing it in 1,354 games. Moreover, he is one of only nine players in MLB history to hit 600 career home runs. He, however, failed to win a World Series title.