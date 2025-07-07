The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball so far in 2025, and they have the record to show for it. As it stands, the Cubs sit at 54-36 and have the second-best record in the National League, behind only the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, Chicago knows that it still needs to keep improving if it wants to contend with the Dodgers and the rest of the talented contenders in the National League. As a part of its plan to do that, it has been targeting more starting pitching as the trade deadline approaches. Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller is one name that has been linked to the Cubs and other suitors at the deadline.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, that may be a hard position to get some help at. There are plenty of teams trying to get help on the mound, and that means the price of arms is going to go up. Ahead of the trade deadline, MLB insider Jon Heyman sent a warning to Chicago and any other team that is pursuing starting pitching at the deadline.

A handful of teams will likely overpay for starting pitching on the MLB trade market simply because of supply and demand, @JonHeyman says. "Almost every contending team is going to go for a starting pitcher," Heyman says. "You're going to have to overpay to get a Mitch Keller."

“The problem really is, the number of good starting pitchers who are going to be available is very, very limited and the number of teams that need starting pitching is very, very high,” Heyman said. “I think that almost every contending team is going to need and go for a starting pitcher. … The competition is keen and you're going to have to overpay to get a Mitch Keller.”

Of course, that comes as no surprise as teams try to gear up for the playoffs and bolster their rotations. The Philadelphia Phillies have a strong starting rotation, but almost every other team will be searching for new arms. Specifically, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees both are dealing with a mountain of injuries to their rotations and could use the help.

The Cubs have also dealt with pitching injuries, but they recently got Shota Imanaga back on the mound after missing significant time, so they at least have their ace back in the fold. However, another quality starting arm would put them among the top contenders in the National League.