The Chicago Cubs have been rolling through the regular season thanks in large part to a high-powered offensive attack. But one of last season’s breakout relievers has hit a bump in the road.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently announced that righty Porter Hodge has been placed on the injured list with a shoulder issue. While the injury does not sound serious, it could be a factor that has contributed to the reliever’s inconsistent results.

“I don't think it's anything major, but we're dealing with a little shoulder stuff – we got to get it out of there and have him clear-headed,” Counsell told Spiegel & Holmes on WSCR 670 The Score.

The move comes following a disastrous Tuesday outing against the Minnesota Twins. Hodge surrendered five hits, three home runs, and six runs in the eighth inning as the Cubs fell 8-1.

It has not been a season to remember thus far for Hodge. Across 23.2 innings, the 24-year-old has posted a 6.85 ERA while also allowing six home runs. According to Baseball Savant, Hodge has posted a 7.4 Barrel% and an 11.4 BB%. Last season, he posted a 3.3 Barrel% and an 11.6 BB% en route to a 1.88 ERA across 43.0 innings of work.

The Utah native has struggled to limit walks early in his career, and it appears that this trait has negatively impacted his results this season. He features a fastball, sweeper, and splitter, but has only used his tertiary weapon one percent of the time this season. It is possible that issues with pitch location have placed the pitcher in poor situations that have led to walks and home runs.

The Cubs’ bullpen has been one of baseball’s best. The group owns a 3.40 ERA and has received elite contributions from Daniel Palencia, Ryan Pressly, and others.

First-place Chicago is trying to stave off the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in a packed National League Central. Luckily, they have enough quality bullpen arms to get through Porter’s injury.