With the rumors surrounding the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline at the end of July, there are key positions that the team is looking to address. Especially with the Yankees on a six-game losing streak as of Saturday after the 12-6 loss to the New York Mets, a new report has their interest among other teams in a third baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The player in question is Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is in the midst of his $70 million contract for eight years that started in 2022. According to Bob Nightengale's recent column for USA Today, New York along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs “have also expressed interest” in Hayes.

“The Yankees would love to acquire D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the deadline and slide Jazz Chisholm back to second base,” Nightengale wrote. “The Yankees, along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, have also expressed interest in Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.”

As Nightengale pointed out, New York has also had interest in Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez for third base, but the former Cincinnati Red has stated he doesn't want to be anywhere but the team he's on currently, per Ken Rosenthal.

“I don't want to leave Arizona,” Suárez said. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable. I feel every time we win a game, we've got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don't want to get traded.”

Yankees looking for a third baseman to move back Jazz Chisholm Jr.

As the Yankees look to bolster the infield, the goal for the team is to get a third baseman with the plan to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his regular position of second base. While Suarez seems to be one of the players on New York's wishlist, it will be interesting to see if the Diamondbacks hear their star's words of not wanting to be traded and won't act on them as he's having a good year.

Looking at Hayes, he's hitting a .244 batting average with two home runs and 29 RBIs in 82 games, as he can give the Yankees a true third baseman. Although, Chisholm hasn't been complaining about the position change, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman,” Chisholm said. “Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?”

“Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it,” Chisholm continued.

At any rate, New York is 48-41, which puts them second in the AL East, looking to snap their current skid.