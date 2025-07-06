The Chicago Cubs have been actively pursuing pitching talent, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Chicago has particularly had their eye on Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller. While the Cubs have been talking with Pittsburgh for some time about Keller, those talks appear to be hitting some obstacles.

“They continue to purse Pirates starter Mitch Keller, but his price-tag is soaring with Keller yielding a 2.40 ERA in his last five starts, including seven shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

The Cubs are looking for pitching for several reasons. One is that Cubs hurler Jameson Taillon is out hurt, with a calf strain. Another reason is that the team is in first in the National League Central, with a solid chance to make the postseason.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Cubs, Pirates are two teams going in different directions this year

While Chicago is sitting in first, the Pirates are dead last in the NL Central this year. One of the team's bright spots is their pitching staff. The highlights of that staff are Keller and ace Paul Skenes.

While Skenes is not going to be traded, it appears the Pirates may part ways with Keller. This season, the hurler is having a great year. Keller holds a 3.64 ERA this season, despite posting just three victories so far.

The Pirates have done well in recent weeks, after the parting of manager Derek Shelton. Interim manager Don Kelly has the team hovering around .500 since he took over. Pittsburgh also had a six-game winning streak going, before losing on Friday to Seattle.

“Executives wonder if the Pirates will now be reluctant to trade some of their most valuable chips now that the team is performing well under interim manager Don Kelly (26-25), which would further alienate their fanbase,” Nightengale added.

The Cubs are in need of some starting pitching. Chicago is just 14th in MLB in team ERA, per league stats. The Cubs hurlers have a 3.82 earned run average collectively.

Chicago plays Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs are 53-36 on the season. Pittsburgh meanwhile is in Seattle to play the Mariners.