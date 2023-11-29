The Chicago Cubs hired Ryan Flaherty as bench coach after he missed out on the San Diego Padres manager job.

The Chicago Cubs hired Craig Counsell as the new manager in a surprising turn of events and moved on from David Ross. The San Diego Padres hired Mike Shildt as their new manager, choosing him over a group of candidates that includes Phil Nevin and Ryan Flaherty.

Now, Flaherty is on the move and will be the new bench coach for the Cubs, per Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

‘Ryan Flaherty is expected to be named Cubs bench coach, sources tell The Athletic. Flaherty was a finalist for the Padres managerial job that went to Mike Shildt. Had previously served as Padres bench coach. Now will hold the same role in Chicago under Craig Counsell.'

The Padres had Flaherty as the bench coach last season, and the expectation all along was the job was going to be between him and Shildt, so Flaherty now moves on from San Diego and joins the Cubs in the same role.

Flaherty had one year remaining on his contract with the Padres but was granted permission to seek jobs elsewhere, as Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs and Padres both missed out on the playoffs last season and enter free agency and the offseason with all sorts of question marks. Both teams are also entrenched in plenty of rumors, so it will be interesting to see which way these teams go.

Nonetheless, the Cubs have Craig Counsell and Ryan Flaherty as new coaches on their staff, and times are changing around Wrigley Field.