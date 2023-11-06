The Chicago Cubs have surprisingly swooped in and hired Craig Counsell as their next manager after nine seasons with the Brewers.

Craig Counsell is heading to the Windy City.

The Milwaukee Brewers skipper has decided to be the next Chicago Cubs' boss, ultimately replacing David Ross, via Ken Rosenthal. He also reported that Counsell's deal is worth five years and $40 million, making him the highest-paid manager in MLB history.

Counsell has enjoyed no shortage of success during his time as a big-league manager. He initially joined the Brewers front office in 2012 after retiring and was eventually hired to take over for Ron Roenicke in 2015. Since then, Counsell has led Milwaukee to the playoffs in five of his nine seasons in charge, including three NL Central titles.

Their best postseason finish was in 2018, making it to the NLCS before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team was 92-70 in 2023 but disappointingly bowed out in the NL Wild Card against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who made a Cinderella run to the World Series.

Craig Counsell also enjoyed a fantastic playing career that spanned 16 seasons. He spent six years with the Brew Crew while also winning rings with the D-Backs and the Florida Marlins at the time. He became a beloved figure within the Brewers organization, too. Counsell resides in Wisconsin with his family.

The 53-year-old undoubtedly deserves this pay raise and will continue to be an elite manager in the Majors. A great hire for the Cubbies, who nearly made the playoffs in 2023 after deciding to hold onto their stars at the trade deadline. Might seem like a bold move to get rid of Ross, but Chicago evidently believes in Counsell. And to be frank, this honestly came out of nowhere after the Mets were seen as the favorite to land him. Instead, they hired Carlos Mendoza from the New York Yankees.

A crazy day in the MLB.