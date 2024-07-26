It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Royals.

The Chicago Cubs will not be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. Now the question turns to whether the Cubs will be outright sellers or if they will simply stand pat. It has been a brutal and miserable season for the Cubs, who have gotten very solid starting pitching but are buried in the National League Central Division standings because they can't hit. More precisely, they can't hit with runners in scoring position. The Cubs have been one of the worst teams in baseball with RISP over the past three months. It has simply been a disastrous season for a roster whose flaws have been fully exposed. The Cubs have to remake their roster in 2025, but making transactions now might come at a higher price than what the Cubs can obtain in the coming offseason. If there is a chance for Chicago to make trades that bring in talented, young hitters for the future, the organization should certainly consider that avenue.

The Kansas City Royals watched their pitching staff get belted by the Arizona Diamondbacks this week. The Royals did their job over the past weekend by sweeping the Chicago White Sox, but that's a bottom-rung team, the very worst in baseball. The Royals won't get to play the White Sox all the time; they will have to be reasonably good against decent teams if they want to grab an American League wild card berth. The Royals' chances of playing in October are good right now, but there are two whole months left in the season. Nothing is set in stone to be sure.

Cubs-Royals Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Brady Singer

Kyle Hendricks (2-8) has a 6.69 ERA. He was absolutely awful in the early portion of the season, but in the past few weeks, he has pitched far better. Hendricks, as any baseball observer knows, requires pinpoint accuracy and very late movement to get hitters out. When he doesn't have any bite on his pitches and they settle in the middle third of the strike zone, he can get crushed. That's what happened a lot of times in the earlier part of the season. In the past month, however, Hendricks has tweaked his mechanics and has found a groove again. In a miserable year for the Cubs, seeing Hendricks battle to figure things out has been an inspiring story for Chicago players and fans alike.

Last Start: Saturday, July 20 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 40 2/3 IP, 45 H, 32 R, 10 HR, 13 BB, 23 K

Brady Singer (6-6) has a 3.00 ERA. The win-loss record doesn't tell you how good Singer has been. He eats up innings, keeps his team in ballgames, usually stays out of the big inning, and enables the Royals' bats to win games. You can see that Singer averages just over six innings per home start in 2024. In an era when starting pitchers very rarely go past seven innings, Singer's ability to regularly go six is a godsend for his team and his bullpen. Singer's consistency has helped the Kansas City pen become less exposed over the course of the season. The Royals would be happy to get another six-inning, two-run game from Singer, right in line with his three-even ERA.

Last Start: Saturday, July 20 versus the Chicago White Sox: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 66 2/3 IP, 50 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 17 BB, 66 K

Here are the Cubs-Royals MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Royals Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +128

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs Royals

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee Sports (Cubs) / Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have hit so poorly in recent games that they're bound to break out of their slump. Kyle Hendricks is pitching well. The Cubs can lose by a run and still cover on the run line. There's plenty to like about a Cubs pick here.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The quality of Brady Singer combined with the big difference between Chicago's bats and Kansas City's hitters should give the Royals a big advantage.

Final Cubs-Royals Prediction & Pick

One team can hit, the other can't. Take the Royals.

Final Cubs-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5