The Cubs face the Diamondbacks in Arizona! Our MLB odds series has our Cubs Diamondbacks prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks have bounced back recently to get to 8-8. They have won four out of their last five games, after losing five straight beforehand. The Diamondbacks have been getting it done with balance so far this season. They are a top-10 team in both batting average and team ERA. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ketel Marte, and Christian Walker have been great behind the plate, while Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have been great and are combined undefeated on the mound so far this season. The Diamondbacks are a better team on paper than the team that won the NL last season and this hot streak is showing that so far.
The Cubs have started the season playing well at 9-6. They are 3-2 in their last five games and have won two straight following two straight losses beforehand. Their bats and pitching have been okay at best to start the year, but it has not mattered and they have been just finding ways to win. On offense, Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki lead the way on offense and have done the most damage behind the plate. Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad have been the pitchers that have stood out for the Cubs the most with Justin Steele injured.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Diamondbacks Odds
Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +102
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -120
Over: 9.5 (-115)
Under: 9.5 (-105)
How to Watch Cubs vs. Diamondbacks
Time: 9:40 pm ET
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cubs are going with Kyle Hendricks to start on the mound. He's started out the year with an 0-2 record, a 12.08 ERA, and a 2.37 WHIP. Through 12.2 innings, he has an 8:4 K:BB ratio. He has appeared in three total games so far this season and the Royals are 1-2 in those games. Last season, Hendricks was decent with an 6-8 record, a 3.74 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. Hendricks gets the start and after getting shelled in three appearances so far and overall struggling to start the year. It does not get any easier for him with a matchup against the red hot Diamondbacks.
The Cubs' offense has had a slow start to the season. They are 18th in team batting average at .241 after finishing last season with a .254 batting average. The offense is led by Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki. Busch leads the way in batting average at .327, in home runs at five, and in OBP at .393. Suzuki leads the team in RBI at 13 and in total hits at 13. The Cubs have the pieces to put it all together, but this is a tough matchup for that to potentially happen against in Arizona.
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Diamondbacks are putting Tommy Henry on the mound where he has an 0-1 record, a 5.79 ERA, and a 1.64 WHIP. Through 14 innings, Henry has a 15:7 K:BB ratio so far this season. The Diamondbacks are 1-2 in the three games that he's appeared in this season and he's given up at least four hits in all three appearances. Last season, Henry had a 5-4 record and a 4.15 ERA, and then he had 1.36 WHIP. Henry needs to show up more for the Diamondbacks with how much he has struggled to start the season. This will also be a bullpen game so a handful of other relief pitchers will see time.
The offense for the Diamondbacks has been great this season. The Diamondbacks are sixth in the MLB in team batting average at .261 after having a team batting average of .250 last season where they finished 14th in the MLB. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joc Pederson lead the team in almost every important batting category. At least three Diamondbacks have hit three or more home runs and then two different Diamondbacks have over a .300 in batting average. Pederson leads the team in batting average at .346 and in OBP at .471. Gurriel Jr. leads in home runs at four, in RBI at 18, and total hits at 19.
Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
The Cubs have been sneaking out some wins despite their stats looking slow to start the year. On the other side, the Diamondbacks are red hot after an early losing streak. This pitching matchup does not instill confidence in either team. Henry won't be out there long with the bullpen behind him, while Hendricks has struggled this season. The difference is the bats. The Diamondbacks have the offense to take advantage of a struggling pitcher like Hendricks and it helps they are at home. Expect the Diamondbacks to win going away and extend their winning streak.
Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150)