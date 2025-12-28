The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-17 on Sunday, falling to 7-8. Since their 5-1 start, Tampa has collapsed, but they still have a chance to make the playoffs. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has a task for his team ahead of the NFC South title match against the Carolina Panthers.

“We have to erase that from our heads. We have to get ourselves together before we worry about anybody else, Carolina or anybody else. We're shooting ourselves in the foot at every chance. That starts with me. I've got to coach them better. They have to play it better,” Bowles said, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

The Buccaneers have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight games, falling below .500. They had a death grip on the NFC South in mid-October, but have collapsed down the stretch. Still, thanks to a Seattle Seahawks win over the Panthers, they have a chance to win the division for the sixth consecutive season.

The Panthers beat the Buccaneers 23-20 in Carolina in Week 16. Now, the rivals will face off in Tampa Bay for the division title. The winner will head to the playoffs and likely face a loser of the NFC West battle. A matchup with the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers would be a tough matchup for either division winner.

The Buccaneers dealt with injuries earlier in the season, but are healthier now. Mike Evans scored another touchdown on Sunday, continuing his Hall of Fame career. But that has taken targets away from Emeka Egbuka, who has fallen out of the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

The Panthers lost Ja'Tavion Sanders to injury on Sunday, creating an uphill battle for Bryce Young. Can Tetairoa McMillan have the best game of his career to get them to the playoffs? Or will Bowles help salvage a lost season with a win?