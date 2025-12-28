Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will have to wait for at least another week to try and break the NFL's record for most sacks in a season. That's after he failed to accomplish that mission on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

The Steelers held Garrett without a sack for the entire contest, though the Browns managed to come away with a 13-6 victory in front of over 67,000 fans at home.

Unlike the Browns, the Steelers had something on the line in Week 17, as Pittsburgh needed a win to win the AFC North title and eliminate the Baltimore Ravens from NFL playoff contention. But Pittsburgh couldn't get it done, and if you ask Garrett, it's partly because the Steelers were more focused on keeping him away from Aaron Rodgers than actually winning an important game.

“To an extent, I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron [Rodgers] than getting the win,” Garrett told reporters after the game, via a video shared on social media by Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News.

“And I think that's what came back to bite them. They'll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week, but I'm just proud of the guys for getting this win. That's the main thing.”

Rodgers was still sacked twice for a loss of eight yards, but those quarterback takedowns were credited to safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Alex Wright.

Garrett is stranded at 22.0 sacks on the season, just half a sack away from tying the current record shared by Michael Strahan and TJ Watt.

The Browns will play their regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, where Garrett could potentially set a new NFL record. For what it's worth, Cincinnati allowed three sacks to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17.