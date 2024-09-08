The Dallas Stars fell in the Western Conference Finals to the Edmonton Oilers last season. The Stars 2024-25 season is one with massive expectations and our predictions reflect that.

The Stars had a great regular season in 2023-24. They finished with 113 points, won the Central Division, and had home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. They won a fantastic game seven against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round and took down the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. That led to a matchup against the Oilers.

The Stars lost that series in six games, another disappointing loss in the Conference Finals for Dallas. The season is considered a disappointment because they have Stanley Cup aspirations. With great players up and down their lineup, the Dallas Stars 2024-25 bold predictions have them reaching heights rarely seen before in franchise history.

Stars will lead the league in goals scored

Last year, the Stars were third in goals with 298. That number was reached because they had one of the most productive top lines in hockey. Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz combined for 86 of those goals but they won't be playing together anymore. Pavelski retired after the season, leaving a hole on the wing for them to fill.

Mavrik Bourque is ready to crack the NHL roster just in time to take the future Hall of Famer's spot. Last year's AHL Most Valuable Player played one regular season and one postseason game last year and is expected to make the Stars out of camp. If he cements himself in the Calder Trophy race, expect the Stars to explode on offense.

The Stars have not led the league in goals since 2016, when they scored 267. That is 31 fewer than they scored last year, showing the changing eras in the NHL. They have adjusted to that change with players like Robertson and Hintz and young prospects like Bourque and Wyatt Johnston.

Jason Robertson cracks 50 goals

The leader of that offense is Robertson. The 25-year-old forward has scored 133 goals in his four seasons in the NHL and is poised for a breakout campaign. Expect him to reach 50 goals for the first time this season for the Stars. Last year, he scored 29 goals, his fewest in a season so far. That was because of a lack of goals on the powerplay.

After scoring only nine goals on the man advantage a season ago, Robertson will use the powerplay to get to 50 in 2024-25. Pavelski led the Stars with 11 last season and Robertson will take over his role as the primary powerplay scorer. As he enters his prime, the team should have one of the best man advantages in the league.

The Stars have a superstar on their hands with Jason Robertson. He is under contract through 2026 with a cap hit of $7.75 million. After the $14 million extension for Leon Draisaitl, players around the league should take notice and perform well this season. When his contract is up, Robertson may set the record for a player's average annual value.

Dallas wins second Stanley Cup in franchise history

There are Stanley Cup aspirations in Dallas this season. After consecutive losses in the Western Conference Final, they are working towards their sixth Cup Final appearance in history. They have the offensive firepower and the goaltending to win in the playoffs but have fallen to the Golden Knights and Oilers before reaching the Final. In 2024-25, all of the pieces will finally come together to win the Stanley Cup.

With Jake Oettinger at goalie and stars all around the ice, the Stars will lift the Stanley Cup for the second time in their history. Brett Hull and company won their only other championship in 1999, beating the Sabres in the Final. This year, they will beat the New Jersey Devils to win the title.

The Western Conference has had different representatives in the Final since the Detroit Red Wings in 2008-09. That trend will continue with the Stars making a run this season. While the Oilers have kept their core together and the Avalanche will make it difficult for the Stars again, expect them to put it all together for a run to glory this season.