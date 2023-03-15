The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short of the Lombardi Trophy this past season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. With the title just a win away, the Birds will evaluate to see what they can improve to make sure things are different in 2023. The problem is that the defense will suffer major setbacks, which include the departure of Darius Slay.

The Eagles are reportedly releasing the cornerback after they could not agree on a restructured contract. Slay is coming off his fifth selection to the Pro Bowl after he recorded 55 total tackles with 40 being solo and three interceptions.

In addition to Slay, Philadelphia will lose starters Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps. With those players in the unit, the Birds had the best pass defense in the NFL in 2022, allowing 179.8 yards per game.

As for Slay, he should have some suitors ahead of the new year. With that being said, here are the three best landing spots for Darius Slay in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

One team that could use Slay’s services is the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a poor start to the 2022 season, the team managed to go 7-2 and clinched a spot in the playoffs. Full of promising young players and led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville could go even further in future seasons.

Still, there are some areas that the Jaguars need to improve. For instance, they were in the bottom five for passing yards allowed (4,055). Additionally, six of their eight losses were by one score. With a better passing defense, things could have been even better for Jacksonville.

By adding Slay, the Jaguars could significantly improve that aspect. Also, the cornerback could be one of the veterans in a locker room full of young players. At the age of 32, he could be a mentor to young defenders, which can be very helpful for their development.

With the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC, a solid defense could be what makes the difference. With Slay, the Jaguars could be one step closer to being a bigger threat in the conference. While competing for a ring could be a long shot, he could certainly be part of a Jacksonville squad that can give the top teams a hard time.

Another team that may be in search of a new defensive back is the Baltimore Ravens. They are trading away Chuck Clark to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Marcus Peters is a free agent, so he could be leaving the organization as well.

Because of that, Darius Slay could be an option in Baltimore. He could help the team improve its bottom-10 passing defense. In the 2022 season, the Ravens allowed 3,947 yards, which was worse than multiple non-playoff teams.

With the Bengals’ offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the same division, Baltimore could use more help in the secondary. Slay’s pass protection would be a game-changer in those games. This past season, he had 14 pass breakups, the second-best mark in Philadelphia’s defense.

Although most of Baltimore’s attention this offseason is going to Lamar Jackson’s contract situation, there is still a lot of areas to address. With Slay potentially joining the team, the Ravens could focus on other areas in the draft and it might help convince Jackson to stay with the organization.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Finally, Slay could go from a Super Bowl runner-up to another major contender. The Cincinnati Bengals emerge as a possible destination for the cornerback based on their free agency situation.

In 2022, Cincinnati allowed only 20.1 points per contest, the sixth-best mark in the NFL. However, the unit is suffering major setbacks this offseason.

Both of the team’s starting safeties are departing to new homes. Jessie Bates III is signing with the Atlanta Falcons while Vonn Bell is joining the Carolina Panthers. Additionally, cornerbacks Eli Apple and Tre Flowers are pending free agents, meaning that Cincinnati could have a completely new secondary for the 2023 season.

That is where Darius Slay enters. He could immediately take over Apple’s role if necessary and would bring experience to the secondary, especially with Bates and Bell leaving.

The veteran is coming off a big year with the Eagles, which included an appearance in the Super Bowl. Since the Bengals are aiming for a title, adding a player that is familiar with big games could come in handy in the postseason.

All things considered, the Bengals are likely the best destination for Darius Slay in 2023. He would address a major need on Cincinnati’s roster, but most importantly, he would continue competing for a title in the final years of his career.