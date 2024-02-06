Darko Rajakovic is the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Let's get to know Darko Rajakovic's wife Gaga Rajakovic.

Just earlier this year, the Toronto Raptors named Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach of the franchise. Coming all the way from Serbia, Rajakovic has plenty of experience in the NBA after serving as an assistant coach for various NBA teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his coaching debut, Rajakovic will be expected to guide the Raptors back to being a championship contender after the franchise's first NBA title in 2019. But while Rajakovic will have his work cut out for him, the NBA coach has plenty of love and support from his wife and family. Let's get to know Darko Rajakovic's wife Gaga Rajakovic.

Darko Rajakovic's wife Gaga Rajakovic

Darko Rajakovic's wife is Gaga Rajakovic. Despite being the wife of the Toronto Raptors head coach, Gaga has kept her life out of the eyes of the public.

As a result, little to no information is known about Gaga Rajakovic. However, we do know that she was born on Oct. 31 in Serbia after the Raptors coach greeted her on his social media platform.

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife Gaga. You are the most amazing person in the world and my everything. I love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4BNiE9yJRy — Darko Rajakovic (@DRajakovic) October 31, 2022

Gaga Rajakovic's marriage with Darko Rajakovic

Darko first met Gaga around the year of 1996. Darko met his wife-to-be as a teenager in his youth basketball camp that he held in his hometown in Serbia. According to a report by TSN, the Rajakovic couple first met when Gaga's little brother participated in the NBA coach's basketball camp.

The couple eventually married in a ceremony that at least 400 family and friends attended. Fast-forward to today, the Rajakovic couple has been married for nearly a decade, according to a report by the NBA.

Since tying the knot, the couple has raised a wonderful son together. They named their son Luka, who is now 5 years old.

Although being a wife of a NBA coach isn't easy, Gaga has shown tremendous support for the Raptors head coach. In fact, according to sources, Gaga and Luka were in attendance during Darko's introduction as head coach for the franchise.

Moreover, she could also be spotted in the Raptors' games. This probably played a big role as to how Darko was in a tremendously great mood for his hiring, as claimed by Yahoo News, despite the pressures that come with coaching a team that wants to regain championship relevancy.

Furthermore, moving away from your home country isn't an easy task for many. However, for Gaga, it seems to be becoming an easy transition, even with little sleep. In fact, the Raptors head coach revealed that his wife told him that Toronto has been the best city she's ever been to.

In a TikTok video by raptorsrepublic, the Raptors coach claimed “My wife, she's gonna be here at Mida City Arena. She flew in last night. She didn't get a lot of sleep. She woke up this morning and she was looking through the window and seeing the landscape of the whole city and she said, ‘This is amazing.' This is the best city she's ever visited. So we are really, really excited to get to know it even more.”

Despite being a busy NBA coach, Darko understands the commitment required to become a successful tactician in the league. However, his decisions and actions have always placed premium on family. As a result, the Raptors head coach certainly puts in the effort to juggle his responsibilities as a head coach and also as a husband to Gaga and father to Luka.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Darko explained “Everything starts obviously with the family and my family, always. They were telling me to be a good man, treat everybody with respect, treat everybody the way I want to be treated.”

For Darko, all he needs to disconnect from his work is to spent time his family, according to the same report by the NBA. In his Twitter account, Darko surely isn't one to shy away from expressing his unconditional love for his wife. The Raptors tactician even greeted the Rajakovic matriarch during Mother's Day and showered her with words of love and appreciation.

My love, my inspiration, my rock. I love you and I appreciate all you do for Luka and me. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/H8YdjWyxs4 — Darko Rajakovic (@DRajakovic) May 9, 2021

Darko Rajakovic and Gaga Rajakovic earning US citizenship

Despite hailing from Serbia, the Rajakovic couple also put in the effort to gain American citizenship. In fact, the Raptors head coach proudly announced it on his Twitter platform. Sure enough, it's great to see that the couple found a second home in the US.

We are proud to announce that Gaga and I are officially American citizens 🇺🇸 #usa ⁦@NBA⁩ pic.twitter.com/tnVtxBeUCj — Darko Rajakovic (@DRajakovic) April 14, 2023

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Darko Rajakovic's wife Gaga Rajakovic.