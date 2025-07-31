MLB Trade Deadline season always has people on the edge of their seats. It is a very stressful time for a lot of people involved with the league. Whether you are a fan, player, coach, front office member (GM), or even a reporter, sometimes, things do not always go as planned. MLB insider/reporter Mike Rodriguez's account was supposedly hacked. The account tweeted, “Breaking news: The New York Mets are acquiring outfielder Adlois Garcia from the Texas Rangers.” That trade did not happen. Adolis Garcia will remain on the Rangers.

He shared an apology on X after the fact.

“Someone had hacked my account, and I want to apologize to you all. While I was enjoying this day with my family, information came out about a change involving Adolis García that was also poorly written on my X account. I apologize to everyone who follows my work, who knows the seriousness I put into it and how important it is to me.”

The initial trade tweet was deleted. It is funny how social media works sometimes. Not a single person commented support for him, and instead, clowned him by saying they did not believe that his account was hacked.

Who or why woud anyone hack YOUR account of all accounts 😂😂 — jmali✨ (@JBresean) July 31, 2025

While it is all in good fun, it's rare that an insider would tweet breaking news unless he has full clarification. However, some reporters in the past have jumped the gun, big time. Ken Rosenthal put out a fake report that Max Scherzer was going to the San Diego Padres a few seasons ago, and it turned out that he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jon Heyman did the same thing about an Aaron Judge signing to the San Fransico Giants, just for him to stay in NY. This stuff can derail a career, but in this case, we do not want that to happen.

The Texas Rangers did acquire Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the deadline.