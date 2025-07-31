The New York Yankees traded for Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants before the MLB trade deadline. He was their third bullpen addition on Thursday, following David Bednar and Jake Bird. With an incredible number of injuries to their starting rotation and bullpen, Brian Cashman made big moves to add.

“The Yankees have acquired Camilo Doval from the Giants,” YES Network's Jack Curry reported just one minute before the deadline. After the dust settled, Curry reported on the return. “To get Doval, the Yankees traded Jesus Rodriguez, Parks Harbor, Trystan Vrieling, and one other player.”

Rodriguez was ranked 25th in the Yankees system, while Vrieling was ranked 19th. The other players were not in the top 30, according to MLB.com. While their bullpen has been a problem so far this year, it got much better on Thursday.

All three relievers the Yankees picked up on Thursday are under team control beyond the 2025 season. The same cannot be said about Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, who represented the back end of their bullpen until deadline day. Doval not only represents a challenger for Williams' closer role, but he will also be on the team through at least 2027.

The Giants did add Rafael Devers back in June, but sold some pieces at the MLB trade deadline. They sent Doval to the Yankees and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to the Kansas City Royals. Replenishing their prospect pipeline after the Devers trade should help Buster Posey be active in the offseason.

The Yankees were among the most active teams in the week leading up to the MLB trade deadline. They fixed their third base problem with Ryan McMahon. Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Austin Slater all come in as right-handed bench pieces. And they have a brand-new bullpen.

