The Sacramento Kings have been one of the surprising teams in the NBA this season. They’ve been one of the top teams in the Western Conference for the majority of the year and are in the mix to have home court advantage for at least one round in the playoffs. But the Kings might be short-handed on Monday for their clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team fighting for playoff positioning themselves. Star point guard De’Aaron Fox has officially been listed as questionable for Monday’s game as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to left hamstring soreness. Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) is questionable as well. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) March 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De’Aaron Fox made his first NBA All-Star appearance this season after he was named to the team as an injury replacement. Fox had a strong All-Star case regardless and he’s been the engine that has kept the Kings running. This season, Fox has been averaging a career-high 25.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 51.5 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from the three-point line and 78.9 percent from the the free-throw line. Both his field goal percentage and free-throw percentage are career-highs.

Behind Fox’ stellar play, the Kings find themselves at 37-26 and in third place in the Western Conference standings. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and had been on a five-game win streak prior to that. Even with the loss they still have a two game lead on the Phoenix Suns who are in fourth place in the West. The Kings are poised to snap the league’s longest active streak of missing the postseason.