With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109.

Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock in 38 minutes of work. Sabonis, on the other hand, torched the Spurs for a game-high 34 points on 15-for-20 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, four dimes, two swipes, and a pair of blocks in 37 minutes of floor duty. It’s the not first time that either Fox or Sabonis has put up a 30-point double-double in this 2022-23 NBA season, and with their respective statistical explosion versus the Spurs, the duo just pulled off something not seen in over five decades (via the Kings’ official Twitter account).

“De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the first pair of Kings players with multiple 30-point double-doubles in the same season since Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson during the 1967-68 season. Lucas and Robertson both completed the feat twice that season (Nov. 22 and Dec. 15).”

The Kings continue to be one of the biggest surprises of the season. They are third at the moment in the Western Conference with a 29-21 record, just 5.5 games behind the conference-leading Denver Nuggets and three games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for second place.

The duo of Fox and Sabonis, an improved roster, and the coaching of Mike Brown have all been major contributors to the Kings’ success that Sacramento is hoping it could sustain for the rest of the season.