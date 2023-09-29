Deandre Ayton's net worth in 2023 is $35 million. The seven-foot center out of the University of Arizona has been a valuable NBA player since entering the league in 2018. Let's look at Deandre Ayton's net worth in 2023.

Deandre Ayton's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $35 million

Ayton moved from the Bahamas to pursue a professional basketball career as a teenager, and the move looks to have paid off. Deandre Ayton's net worth in 2023 sits at about $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ayton is from the Bahamas but moved to San Diego, California to play high school basketball. Ayton played for two years with Balboa City School in San Diego. He had double-doubles in 21 of 22 regular-season games in his sophomore year.

For his final two years of high school, Ayton transferred to basketball powerhouse Hillcrest Prep Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. Ayton teamed up with Marvin Bagley III during his junior year, averaging 29.2 points, 16.7 rebound and 3.8 blocks. He then led Hillcrest to a Grind Session World Championship, earning the Finals and regular-season MVP after averaging 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks.

Deandre Ayton's college career

As a five-star recruit, there were a lot of schools offering Ayton a scholarship. Eventually, he decided to play for the Arizona Wildcats.

In his lone year of college basketball, he averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 35 games. Arizona bowed out of the NCAA tournament early after losing to the University of Buffalo in the Round of 64. Despite that setback, Deandre Ayton had a spectacular season with the Wildcats. Ayton also earned numerous postseason honors, including Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Pac-12 Player of the Year, First-Team All-Pac-12, All-Pac-12 Freshman and Defensive Team and AP Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Ayton decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility and entered for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Deandre Ayton's professional career

The Phoenix Suns selected Deandre Ayton first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. It was the franchise’s first No. 1 pick in history. His rookie contract with the Suns was a four-year deal worth $40.4 million.

Ayton had a great rookie year with the Suns, averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. He became just the third rookie in a decade to average a double-double in their debut campaigns, joining Blake Griffin and Kevin Love. Ayton also headlined the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend. He was one of three finalists for the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year Award and was named First Team All-Rookie.

In Ayton’s sophomore season, he was sidelined for 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. After his first game back, he was immediately sidelined again due to a sprained right ankle. Ayton finished his second year averaging 18.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in just 38 games.

Despite struggling offensively in the early parts of the 2020-21 season, Ayton was instrumental to the Suns’ success, helping them make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Phoenix beat the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers to reach the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

Deandre Ayton post-NBA finals

Despite not reaching a rookie extension before the season, Ayton and the Suns had their best regular season in team history in 2021-22. They finished the year with a 64-18 record but fell to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Ayton became a restricted free agent in the offseason and accepted a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers. The Suns quickly matched the offer, keeping him from going to Indiana.

The Suns didn't make a deep playoff run last season despite acquiring Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, but hopes were high for success in 2023-24. Unfortunately for Ayton, he will not be a part of it. He was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in the Damian Lillard trade. The Suns got back fellow center Jusuf Nurkic in the deal. After signing Bradley Beal in the offseason, the Suns had to shed some salary, and Ayton—whose relationships with franchise players Durant and Devin Booker had grown fraught—was the victim.

Deandre Ayton's endorsements

Before being the No.1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton signed a four-year, multi-million dollar with Puma. He was also an ambassador for AT&T and NBA 2k.

Ayton's salary has been a hot topic since he signed the Indiana offer sheet, so his net worth isn't a huge surprise. Nevertheless, is Deandre Ayton's net worth in 2023 shocking?