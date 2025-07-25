Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is expected to sit out the entire 2025-26 season due to his Achilles injury. While he is out of commission, his primary role will be to mentor his younger teammates, including rookie Yang Hansen.

The 20-year-old center from China impressed in the NBA Summer League, showing off his versatility, vision, and overall skill level. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies as the 16th overall pick but was quickly traded to the Trail Blazers.

While he is miles away from home, he has become more comfortable in Rip City. Knowing his teammates well is a plus. When asked by ClutchPoints' Ben Golliver about his favorite memory of watching Lillard play with the Trail Blazers, Yang had the perfect response: He tapped his wrist.

Yang is the ninth player from China to get drafted in the NBA and the third-highest selection behind Yao Ming, who was the top overall pick in 2002, and Yi Jianlian, who was drafted seventh overall in 2007.

It was recently announced that he will not suit up for China in next month's FIBA Asia Cup to fully focus on his time with the Trail Blazers. He expressed his gratitude to the national team for allowing him to nurture his ambition.

“From the moment I decided to chase my dream in the United States, I have always felt the strength of the entire Chinese basketball community behind me,” said Yang in a statement, as quoted by state media Xinhua.

“The opportunity to focus on adapting to the NBA's rhythm and improving my personal abilities is inseparable from the open-minded attitude everyone has shown. This kind of tolerance for the growth of a young player has truly touched me.”

With Lillard guiding him, Yang's comfort level with the Trail Blazers will improve sooner rather than later. Next thing they know, it is Yang Time.