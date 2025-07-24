On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, sports media personality Bill Simmons voiced his support for a growing conspiracy theory surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ selection of Yang Hansen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The discussion comes as the Trail Blazers continue to navigate an ownership transition following the estate of Paul Allen formally initiating the sale of the franchise earlier this year.

Simmons, joined by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, speculated on the potential value of the Blazers ahead of the sale.

“I heard there is a guy and I heard it’s going to go over four are the only two things I’ve heard,” Simmons said. “I think the consensus is it’s going to be in the mid threes, but I think it’s going to go over four.”

He cited the scarcity of available teams as a factor that could push the price beyond $4 billion, referencing possible interest in other franchises such as the New Orleans Pelicans or the Chicago Bulls, should they come to market.

In May, Trail Blazers Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Natalie King confirmed the team’s sale process, stating in a press release that the estate was following through on Paul Allen’s directive to divest sports holdings and allocate proceeds toward philanthropic endeavors.

Bill Simmons links Yang Hansen pick, Damian Lillard’s return to Trail Blazers’ sale strategy

Simmons linked the team’s draft strategy and free agency moves to the timing of the sale, arguing that the selection of Yang Hansen and the return of Damian Lillard could serve to elevate the franchise’s appeal to potential buyers.

“So that was a Summer League convo, right?” Simmons said. “The Dame thing was nuts. Like they’re paying him $14 million this year not to play. And I know it’s great to have him back but I just thought the combo of those two things I thought was notable.”

He continued by highlighting Hansen’s draft position.

“The fact that you took Yang Hansen at 16 when you probably could have got him in the mid-late twenties but you were so desperate to get him you didn’t want to f—k around. Conspiracy Bill was activated.”

Hansen, a 20-year-old, 7-foot-1 center, averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds, and 2.3 blocks over four games before being shut down during Summer League. He also recorded 15 assists in that stretch, drawing attention for his size and court vision despite being viewed by some scouts as a late-first-round prospect.

The Trail Blazers also signed Lillard to a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason, bringing the 35-year-old All-Star back to Portland after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard’s new contract includes a player option and a no-trade clause.

Simmons’ comments reflect a broader conversation surrounding the team’s motives as it reshapes its roster and prepares for new ownership. With few franchises expected to hit the market in the near future, the Trail Blazers’ moves — and the intrigue they spark — will likely remain a topic of speculation in NBA circles.