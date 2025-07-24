The Portland Trail Blazers have had an eventful month, from the drafting of Yang Hansen to the return of Damian Lillard in free agency at the end of Summer League.

Portland appears to be a team on the rise, especially as their young talent continues to develop and Lillard rehabs his torn Achilles injury.

Yang Hansen's message to Damian Lillard amid Trail Blazers return

Yang Hansen, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, took Summer League by storm with his strong play and hilarious personality. Interpreter Chris Liu has helped Yang transition to the United States and deal with the immense media responsibilities with both Chinese and American media members.

Yang made four appearances in NBA Summer League, averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field.

His best game came against Derick Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans, where he put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocked shots, and three 3-pointers in a Blazers win.

After Lillard agreed to a deal with the Trail Blazers, Yang was asked about the former Portland superstar guard returning to the team he played his first 11 seasons with.

“Damian, I mean, he's a really good player,” Yang said, with interpreter Chris Liu by his side. “I always use them in the 2K game, and I just wish that Damian will rehabilitate himself soon. I feel for Damian; I wish I can see him on the court soon.”

When asked if he had any memories of Lillard with the Blazers, Yang simply smiled and tapped his wrist.

“Time to check the watch,” Yang said via Liu. “Dame Time.”

Reporter: “Do you have any memories of watching Damian Lillard play in Portland with the Trail Blazers?” Yang Hansen: *Taps wrist for Dame Time.* (Question: @BenGolliver, 🎥: @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/7D3LovayJo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lillard and the Blazers quickly agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal that comes with a no-trade clause after the nine-time NBA All-Star reached a buyout agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks. In his introductory press conference, Lillard explained his new role with the franchise as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

“I told him that this year, he's going to be the highest paid assistant coach in league history because I'm going to be putting him to work every day,” Chauncey Billups said of Lillard's new role. “We're really excited. We're really happy to have our guy back.”

“Like Chauncey said, I'm going to be an assistant coach, but my investment in the team will be the same,” Lillard explained.

After making big strides in the back half of the 2024-25 season, the Blazers are entering a big season. They drafted Yang Hansen while building around Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson following the moves to send out Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons.