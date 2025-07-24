The Portland Trail Blazers have had an eventful month, from the drafting of Yang Hansen to the return of Damian Lillard in free agency at the end of Summer League.

Portland appears to be a team on the rise, especially as their young talent continues to develop and Lillard rehabs his torn Achilles injury.

Yang Hansen's message to Damian Lillard amid Trail Blazers return

Yang Hansen, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, took Summer League by storm with his strong play and hilarious personality. Interpreter Chris Liu has helped Yang transition to the United States and deal with the immense media responsibilities with both Chinese and American media members.

Yang made four appearances in NBA Summer League, averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field.

His best game came against Derick Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans, where he put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocked shots, and three 3-pointers in a Blazers win.

After Lillard agreed to a deal with the Trail Blazers, Yang was asked about the former Portland superstar guard returning to the team he played his first 11 seasons with.

“Damian, I mean, he's a really good player,” Yang said, with interpreter Chris Liu by his side. “I always use them in the 2K game, and I just wish that Damian will rehabilitate himself soon. I feel for Damian; I wish I can see him on the court soon.”

When asked if he had any memories of Lillard with the Blazers, Yang simply smiled and tapped his wrist.

Article Continues Below

“Time to check the watch,” Yang said via Liu. “Dame Time.”

Lillard and the Blazers quickly agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal that comes with a no-trade clause after the nine-time NBA All-Star reached a buyout agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks. In his introductory press conference, Lillard explained his new role with the franchise as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

“I told him that this year, he's going to be the highest paid assistant coach in league history because I'm going to be putting him to work every day,” Chauncey Billups said of Lillard's new role. “We're really excited. We're really happy to have our guy back.”

“Like Chauncey said, I'm going to be an assistant coach, but my investment in the team will be the same,” Lillard explained.

After making big strides in the back half of the 2024-25 season, the Blazers are entering a big season. They drafted Yang Hansen while building around Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson following the moves to send out Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons.

More Trail Blazers News
Nets' Egor Demin stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the eighth pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center with Blazers' Yang Hansen in the background
Why Egor Demin beat out Yang Hansen for biggest draft reach in ESPN pollJosue Pavon ·
Yang Hansen looks on after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Bill Simmons buys into Yang Hansen conspiracy theory amid Blazers sale buzzJulian Ojeda ·
Blazers' Damian Lillard smiling, with Jrue Holiday in a Blazers uniform on his side
Portland Trail Blazers’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
NBA player Damian Lillard sits courtside during the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Trail Blazers
Dwyane Wade drops truth bomb on Blazers’ Damian Lillard’s championship-less legacyZachary Howell ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Blazers’ Damian Lillard reveals daughter’s reaction to no longer flying to MilwaukeeMalik Brown ·
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) during the second half at Footprint Center.
Blazers add former Spurs first-round pick after buyoutJackson Stone ·