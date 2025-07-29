Veteran guard Jrue Holiday praised rookie big man Yang Hansen during a recent conversation with Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, calling the 20-year-old center a “superstar” for his early performance with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“He’s been a superstar. He’s been hooping,” Holiday told Highkin while reflecting on Hansen’s presence in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League. “We were talking about it earlier, how much media he’s had in Vegas. He deserves it. He’s been doing his thing. I’m not sure anybody saw how well he would play, but he’s been playing well. I’m excited.”

Hansen, selected 16th overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2025 NBA Draft, drew attention for his court vision, rim protection, and mobility during Summer League before being shut down as a precautionary measure. Over four appearances, the 7-foot-1 center averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 3.8 assists per game, showcasing a rare blend of size and playmaking ability that earned strong early reviews from teammates and media alike.

Holiday, 35, joins Portland after winning his second NBA championship with the Boston Celtics during the 2023–24 season. In his 16th NBA campaign (2024–25), he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals across 62 appearances, helping Boston maintain a top-tier regular season performance following their title run. The Trail Blazers acquired him earlier this offseason in a trade that sent Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to Boston.

With Holiday now anchoring the Trail Blazers' backcourt and Hansen poised to contribute in the frontcourt, Portland continues to reshape its roster following a transitional 2024–25 campaign. The team missed the playoffs but has since reunited with All-Star Damian Lillard, who rejoined the franchise on a three-year, $42 million deal after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday’s endorsement of Hansen serves as a notable early milestone in the rookie’s development, as the franchise looks to strike a balance between rebuilding and staying competitive. The former Celtic is expected to provide leadership and veteran stability, while Hansen represents a key piece of the team’s long-term outlook.

As the Blazers head into training camp, Hansen’s trajectory remains a major storyline — and Holiday’s comments only strengthen the view that Portland may have landed a valuable building block with their mid-first-round selection.