The Portland Trail Blazers have an intriguing collection of young talent, including forward Deni Avdija, whom the team acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 season. One rather strange storyline circulating around Avdija is his rumored beef with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The rumor seems to have come from the occasional on-court altercations the two have had, none of which have escalated beyond anything elementary.

Recently, Avdija was asked about his side of the story, and he had nothing but praise for the future Hall of Famer.

“Many people think I have beef with him. I greatly respect the man and the player, it’s part of the game and part of the fun. I don’t give it much importance, and hope he doesn’t either,” said Avdija, per HoopsHype, via Ynet.

Avdija is a member of a Blazers young core that includes intriguing players like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Toumani Camara, each of whom took a step forward during the 2024-25 season and is looking to continue that ascension moving forward.

The Blazers have been busy this offseason, first participating in the Boston Celtics' firesale by acquiring Jrue Holiday, giving up Anfernee Simons in the process, and then by signing franchise legend Damian Lillard after his recent buyout with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Blazers have also bought Deandre Ayton out of his contract, which allowed him to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.

Lillard will most likely miss all of next season as he rehabs his torn Achilles injury, but he should still be a very positive veteran presence for a young team.

Meanwhile, Holiday figures to be able to contribute right away, and it will be interesting to see how head coach Chauncey Billups chooses to integrate him into the fold without sacrificing any potential development for his younger players at the guard position.

In any case, the Blazers' schedule for the 2025-26 season is set to be released in August.