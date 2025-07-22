The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA world when they signed Myles Turner to a four-year deal. When Milwaukee revealed that they waived and stretched Damian Lillard to do so, the shock increased. With the freedom to pick his next destination, the All-Star point guard decided to head back to the Portland Trail Blazers. His decision has Dwyane Wade wondering about his legacy.

Portland's fanbase embraced Lillard when he returned. He is one of the best players in Trail Blazers history, leading the team in scoring and 3-pointers made all-time. However, there are some experts who wonder why Lillard decided to give up competing for a title. Portland is home for him, but the team is far from being contenders in the Western Conference.

Despite the discourse surrounding his decision, Wade has nothing but respect for Lillard. The two guards clashed many times throughout their careers. Wade is one of many that think highly of Lillard, despite the fact that he has never won a title. While Wade likes the point guard, he said on The Timeout that he can't be one of the game's best without a championship.

“Dame’s legacy in the NBA will be way bigger than a championship,” Wade said. “I think every player that comes through this league’s legacy is not just built on a winning a championship. And we’ve got to stop doing that. Yes, if you’re one of the greatest, if you want to be on that Top 75. You want to be up there with the GOATS, yes, championships are a part of this game. But that doesn’t mean that every player that comes through that is great at this game has to wlak away with a championship for their legacy to be stamped. So Dame to me is one of those players that if he doesn’t sniff a championship it doesn’t change the fact that Dame is a bad mother f—er.”

Lillard had a tough time adjusting with the Bucks. Now that he is back in Portland, players around the league are happy to see the veteran back in a comfortable situation. Unfortunately, a lack of a title will follow him around like a dark cloud.