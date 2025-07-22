After two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard is back to where many believe he truly belongs — with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard could have tried to go to another team, one that is built better to win an NBA championship as soon as the 2025-26 NBA season, but he opted to return to where it all began for him in the league.

On Monday, Lillard also got a trip back to the Blazers locker room, as the sweet memories of his time before with Portland seemingly all came rushing inside him.

“I ain't gonna cry, but I'm not used to feeling like this. I'm feeling so happy on the inside,” Damian Lillard said as he roamed inside the locker room, cherishing the moment and further realizing the reality that he is indeed a Trail Blazer again.

All the feels ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y6nAsr7sT6 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans felt the emotional gravity of seeing Damian Lillard being so genuinely excited about his return to Portland.

“I'm back, with a familiar feeling. Only in the Trail Blazers is Lillard the real Lillard! I hope he can continue to bring us more unforgettable battles after his return,” a fan commented.

“Dame is Portland, and Portland is Dame,” another social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

Article Continues Below

“Welcome home. Portland will always welcome Dame with open arms,” a different comment read.

Another X user said: “Happy for him. Mr. Franchise himself!”

“@Dame_Lillard You always were going to mean a lot to this city. I am so glad to see back in the right locker room,” chimed in another.

“Man this make me emotional man,” commented a fan.

Damian Lillard was selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2012 NBA draft by the Trail Blazers, who saw him blossom into one of the greatest players to ever play in the league. He was an NBA All-Star in his second year in the pros, and during his 11 seasons with Portland before getting traded to the Bucks, he averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 769 games. That's not to mention the countless big shots and highlight plays he made with the Blazers.

It will take time before Lillard sees action on the court again with Portland, as he is still recovering from a torn Achilles injury, but for now, what's important for him and the Blazers is that they're back together.