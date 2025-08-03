The Portland Trail Blazers made a major splash in free agency with the signing of Damian Lillard. Following a buyout from the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard made the decision to return to the only franchise he had ever known prior to the 2023 trade. Lillard is expected to sit out this upcoming season as he rehabs from an Achilles injury suffered during the playoffs. But in the meantime, Damian Lillard will be working at his new job he landed at Weber State.

With the explosion of the transfer portal and NIL, several college basketball programs are hiring former and current NBA players as general managers of sorts to help the program. Damian Lillard was recently announced as the general manager of Weber State’s basketball program, as per ESPN.

“A legacy continues in Ogden. Wildcat legend Damian Lillard is officially joining Weber State Men’s Basketball as the new General Manager,” the team said on a social media post. “Dame is stepping into a leadership role that will help shape the future of Wildcat hoops. A new era begins now.”

Article Continues Below

Lillard played all four seasons of his college basketball eligibility at Weber State, a rarity in today’s one-and-done era. He was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Blazers before being traded to the Bucks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Lillard will step into the role as general manager for a Wildcats team that has not reached the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season. Longtime head coach Randy Rahe retired following the 2021-22 season and was succeeded by his longtime assistant coach Eric Duft. This past season, the Wildcats had their first NBA Draft pick since 2016 in Dillon Jones.

With Lillard taking on a top role with the program, perhaps more tournament appearances and professional prospects are in their future.