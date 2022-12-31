By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have downgraded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to out for their Week 17 clash with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins left Friday’s practice with a “knee issue,” according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals planned to see how he felt on Saturday before making a decision on his status, but decided to sit him out. It’s a meaningless game for the lowly Cardinals, and Hopkins doesn’t need to risk more wear and tear if he isn’t at full health.

It appears that the knee injury he is dealing with is relatively serious and Saturday’s designation confirms that notion. At this point, it’s likely DeAndre Hopkins will be shut down for the rest of the season considering Week 18 means nothing for the Cardinals’ playoff hopes. The team hasn’t made anything official as of Saturday.

Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch figure to be more involved in the offence, although it will be third string quarterback David Blough leading the attack with Colt McCoy also ruled out for the contest.

Things went downhill for the Cardinals after losing Hollywood Brown and Kyler Murray to injury earlier in the season, and Arizona will be looking to turn the page into 2023 after a disastrous campaign. The Cardinals sit at 4-11, good enough for last place in the NFC West.

After facing the 5-10 Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, the Cardinals will travel to San Francisco for a date with the 49ers in the regular season finale in Week 18 on Jan. 8.