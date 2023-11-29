Colorado football lost a three-year linebacker and defensive player that has fans debating what it will mean for next year's team.

The Colorado football team found itself on a collision course with mediocrity after an incredible start to the season that fans across the country could not stop talking about.

The Buffaloes put up their dukes and fought hard in a close 23-17 loss to Kyle Whittingham's Utah Utes this past weekend. Now, Colorado football and coach Deion Sanders are bracing for the fallout from a disappointing 4-8 season that ended with a resounding thud.

Recently, a discussion was had on whether this season should be considered as a success or a failure for Colorado football. The Buffaloes underwent a great deal of turnover in the offseason and now it appears to be happening again.

A key assistant coach just resigned from the team after a brutal end to the season.

Now the team is set to lose a contributing linebacker to the portal.

Marvin Ham II Announces Transfer

Marvin Ham II is a 6-foot-1, 230 pound linebacker.

He has led the Colorado football team on defense in many situations, recording 36 tackles on the year. He also has recorded one sack on the season.

Ham II will enter the transfer portal according to reporter Hayes Fawcett. Ham is from Belleville, Michigan and has 66 total tackles over the duration of his college career at Colorado.

Fans React to Latest Move

Fans on X seemed to take the loss as another sign of the difficulty of Sanders' first season coaching the Buffaloes.

“Why is everyone leaving?” one fan asked in the comments section.

“What is going on? I thought Prime Time is changing the culture?” another fan said.

Another fan didn't seem to mind the transfer, saying that Ham didn't play as big of a role on the defense as most people think.

Colorado football's season is now over and the team finished 1-8 in the Pac-12.