A Colorado football assistant is resigning following the end of the season. Deion Sanders went 4-8 in his first campaign as head coach.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has some changes to make on his staff before next season. Colorado assistant coach Tim Brewster resigned one day after the end of the season for the Buffaloes, per the Action Network. Colorado finished a disappointing 4-8 this season.

Brewster was the tight ends coach for Colorado, but also worked at an off-field position following the offensive coordinator change in the program. Pat Shurmur took over offensive coordinator duties from Sean Lewis in the midst of the campaign.

Things started well for the Buffaloes this season, as new coach Deion Sanders led the team to a 3-0 record. The offense was scoring points at a rapid pace, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns in the team's first game against TCU. But the wheels fell off for the program, as the team lost 8 of its last 9 games and the offense started to show fatigue. The team put up less than 20 points five times in the last nine games.

Deion Sanders is already making some shakeups to his staff, knowing that a 4-8 season doesn't meet his expectations. The coach announced last week that NFL defensive legend Warren Sapp is joining the Buffaloes for 2024, but the school hasn't yet confirmed it. The school is also leaving the Pac-12 conference to join the Big 12 next season, where they will face larger travel distances and plenty of strong competition.

It's certain that many college football fans are keeping an eye on the Colorado program and are excited to see what changes come to the team.