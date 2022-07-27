Delonte West’s encounter with young fan will break your heart

The downfall of former NBA standout Delonte West is truly heartbreaking. A former 24th overall pick in the 2004 draft, West played eight seasons in the league before things took a turn for the worst.

Not long ago, he was seen in the streets of Virginia panhandling. Earlier this week, Delonte West got into an encounter with a young fan and while it was partly motivational, the conversation turned out to be very sad, too.

Via NBA on ClutchPoints:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ClutchPoints (@clutchpointsnba)

First, the youngster asked if West was in 2K and then the ex-guard proceeded to tell the kid to keep working hard and he can be just like LeBron James and any other star in the NBA. Some kind words from West.

Then, the mother of the boy asked why his family hasn’t taken care of him and Delonte West basically said he made sure they were all comfortable when he was making the big bucks but he never asked for anything in return.

To make matters worse for West, he revealed a couple of weeks ago in a conversation with a content creator that he’s dealing with mental health problems and even forgets sometimes that he played in the NBA.

“I suffered from mental health, you know,” West said. “I got early stages of the mess. I’m just losing my thoughts, man. … Sometimes I forget I even played basketball.”

All we can do is pray for Delonte West at this point. It’s truly a bummer he’s not playing the game anymore.