The offseason is a time when NBA players take part in pro-am leagues across the country. For fans who might not be able to afford tickets to an NBA game, these leagues give them the opportunity to see some of their favorite NBA players up close. Former NBA player Jamal Crawford runs one of those leagues up in the Seattle arena known as The Crawsover. Various NBA stars have played in the league and Crawford himself continues to dazzle the crowd even after retirement. This weekend, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga suited up at The Crawsover and put on an epic show.

Jonathan Kuminga dropped 60 points at @thecrawsover tonight 🔥 For more, download the NBA App:

➡️ https://t.co/U5ccIw1Lez pic.twitter.com/RWP6JgCyoJ — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Jonathan Kuminga dropped 60 points at The Crawsover and Warriors fans watching the game were probably left with visions of what could be this upcoming season. Kuminga's playing time last season fluctuated and he was one of the young Warriors who didn't have a consistent role. A former lottery pick, Kuminga has a lot of untapped potential.

This past season, Kuminga suited up in 67 games for the Warriors including 16 starts in a little over 20 minutes per game. He averaged 9.9 points per game and 3.4 rebounds with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kuminga saw his role and playing time drop in the playoffs, however. His minutes dropped to 6.1 per game although he did shoot well to the tune of 54.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the three-point line. Only time will tell though if he has a defined role for the team this upcoming season.