The Denver Nuggets showcased once again why they are currently the most dominant team in the NBA. After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games and then overthrowing the Phoenix Suns in six matches, the Nuggets are now ahead 3-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Nikola Jokic and Bruce Brown were in foul trouble in Game 3, but that did not hinder the performance of the Nuggets as they pulled out a 119-108 road win.

Jamal Murray led the charge with 37 points, with 30 of them coming in the first half. Despite his foul trouble and early struggles, Jokic still tallied stellar numbers as he garnered 24 markers, six boards, and eight assists. Denver will look to close it out on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena and make the NBA Finals for the first time ever. It will be no easy feat sending home LeBron James and Anthony Davis via a sweep, but there are numerous Nuggets predictions that must be attained for it to occur.

3. Jokic will have another 35-point triple double

After struggling in the fourth quarters of Games 1 and 2 and a majority of Game 3, Nikola Jokic will have a 48-minute phenomenal game to cap off the series in four games. The adjustment of putting either LeBron James or Rui Hachimura as the primary defender on Jokic is effective for some possessions, but it will not be the recipe to win four consecutive games against the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis is one of the best defenders in the Association, but even Davis is having an arduous time defending Jokic. The Lakers sorely miss the services of JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, who played crucial roles when the Lakers toppled the Nuggets in the 2020 West Finals. Jokic will assert his will in Game 4 and catapult his squad to a trip to the NBA Finals.

2. Aaron Gordon will explode for 18-20 points

There is no doubt that Denver is the No. 1 offense in the NBA, so it is a headache for defenses to choose what they will give up when playing the Nuggets. The Lakers have not been able to focus on particular facets of the Nuggets’ weakness because they have been pounding L.A. the whole series. Head coach Darvin Ham has decided to use the man of Aaron Gordon as the main help defender in their respective schemes.

Despite the defense not focusing on Gordon for the majority of this series, he still has not been able to have one explosive contest. His scoring prowess was evident during his Orlando Magic days, so he must be more aggressive in attacking late closeouts or even converting wide-open corner triples. By scoring several baskets in succession, it will force the Lakers’ defense to adjust and give Gordon the necessary attention as well.

1. Nuggets win a nail-biter in LA, book a ticket to NBA Finals

The Nuggets will have their top guns clicking on all cylinders in Game 4. The 3-point conversions may not be as high as 17 makes, but their offensive sets have a plethora of options that can capitalize on the Lakers’ mishaps. Jamal Murray might not be as scorching hot as the previous game, but Denver will still prevail in a closer tilt against the Lakers.

The Nuggets’ offensive dominance will continue, and they will limit the offensive explosions to the trio of James, Davis, and Austin Reaves. The role players of L.A. like D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder have been missing mightily in the series, and that will not change in Game 4. The Nuggets will not rampage over the Lakers, but it will be enough to seal the deal and send them packing.