Hall of Famer Paul Pierce believes the Denver Nuggets should pursue Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan this offseason, following Denver’s second-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking on the latest episode of KG Certified, a podcast hosted by fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, Pierce laid out his ideal move for the Nuggets, who won the NBA championship in 2023 but have failed to advance past the second round in the two seasons since.

“For the next five years, if you got the best player, you got to put some pieces,” Pierce said. “I feel like if they had a DeMar DeRozan with that team right now, with Joker, he don’t need to be the best player or the second-best player every night. He is going to give you more than what Michael Porter Jr. gave you.”

The Nuggets lost in seven games to the Thunder, marking their second consecutive postseason exit in the conference semifinals. Despite another standout campaign from Nikola Jokic, Denver's supporting cast struggled to deliver in key moments, with Michael Porter Jr.'s inconsistency drawing particular attention.

Paul Pierce suggests Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr. for DeMar DeRozan to boost playoff reliability

Porter Jr., 26, averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during the regular season while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from three across 77 games. However, in the 2025 playoffs, his production dipped significantly to 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, shooting just 39.2% from the floor and 34.3% from three in 14 appearances.

DeRozan, 35, finished his 16th NBA season and first with the Kings averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 32.8% from three. He played 77 games, logging 35.9 minutes per contest.

Sacramento missed the postseason after going 40-42 and losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. The Kings acquired DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal last offseason in hopes of boosting their offense, but the move failed to yield a playoff berth.

A potential trade between Denver and Sacramento could center on Porter Jr., who remains under contract and provides size and floor spacing. DeRozan, though older, brings a reliable midrange game, veteran leadership, and proven playoff experience — attributes the Nuggets could value as they look to fortify their championship window with Jokic.

Denver will face a critical offseason, with limited financial flexibility and a need to maximize its current core. As the Western Conference becomes increasingly competitive, Pierce’s suggestion adds fuel to speculation that the Nuggets could shake up their roster in pursuit of another title run.