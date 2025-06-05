As Reggie Barlow looks to quickly overhaul Tennessee State's roster and remain competitive in the OVC-Big South, the Tigers have landed a former ACC quarterback. Former Boston College quarterback Jack Brandon has committed to Tennessee State, which was announced by the program on Wednesday.

Brandon didn't see much playing time at Boston College, redshirting his freshman year and not seeing the field his sophomore, junior, and senior years. But, he showed flashes of brilliance in high school. Over three seasons at Cheshire Academy, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for four touchdowns.

A two-time captain during his junior and senior years, he showcased his athletic versatility by excelling in multiple sports. On the basketball court, he averaged over 20 points per game, and on the baseball field, he played as a centerfielder for Cheshire’s team.

In his introductory press conference in March, Barlow laid out a clear vision of how he'll continue the success of Tennessee State in his tenure. In the 2024 season, the team made history with a 9-4 record, earning a share of the Big South-OVC championship and securing their first FCS Playoff appearance since 2013.

Article Continues Below
More HBCU News
Southern University announces their 2024 football schedule, the first under new head coach Terrence Graves.
Mother-Daughter duo graduate from an HBCUKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Black-ish star Marsai Martin and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth are dating. The pair were photographed last month during a NASCAR event.
Marsai Martin talks relationship with NASCAR star Rajah CaruthKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
As North Carolina Central gears up for the football season, off the field issues give the team a complicated start to the season.
North Carolina Central hit with wrongful death lawsuitRandall Barnes ·
Leading up to the Celebration Bowl, Howard University's Athletic Director Kery Davis reflected on the immense athletic success in recent years
Howard University appoints new Vice President of AthleticsRandall Barnes ·
Texas Southern athletic director Dr. Kevin Granger inks new five-year contract extension that keeps him with the Tigers through 2029.
HBCU administrator hit with lawsuit by Tony Buzbee’s law firmRandall Barnes ·
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Chris Paul, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony team up for HBCU scholarshipsRandall Barnes ·

“We’re going to recruit. We’re going to get good players, good coaches. We’re going to support all sports. You’ll see the football team at volleyball games, basketball games—we’re part of the whole TSU experience.”

Barlow realizes the foundation that Eddie George laid in his four seasons with the program and looks to build upon it.

“Coach George came here and took the program and put it on good stable ground, brought in the right type of people,” Barlow said to media reporters. “I think there’s a good bit here that we can work with, that we can build off of and take that positive momentum into the future, so we’re looking forward to that.”