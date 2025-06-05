As Reggie Barlow looks to quickly overhaul Tennessee State's roster and remain competitive in the OVC-Big South, the Tigers have landed a former ACC quarterback. Former Boston College quarterback Jack Brandon has committed to Tennessee State, which was announced by the program on Wednesday.

Brandon didn't see much playing time at Boston College, redshirting his freshman year and not seeing the field his sophomore, junior, and senior years. But, he showed flashes of brilliance in high school. Over three seasons at Cheshire Academy, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for four touchdowns.

A two-time captain during his junior and senior years, he showcased his athletic versatility by excelling in multiple sports. On the basketball court, he averaged over 20 points per game, and on the baseball field, he played as a centerfielder for Cheshire’s team.

In his introductory press conference in March, Barlow laid out a clear vision of how he'll continue the success of Tennessee State in his tenure. In the 2024 season, the team made history with a 9-4 record, earning a share of the Big South-OVC championship and securing their first FCS Playoff appearance since 2013.

“We’re going to recruit. We’re going to get good players, good coaches. We’re going to support all sports. You’ll see the football team at volleyball games, basketball games—we’re part of the whole TSU experience.”

Barlow realizes the foundation that Eddie George laid in his four seasons with the program and looks to build upon it.

“Coach George came here and took the program and put it on good stable ground, brought in the right type of people,” Barlow said to media reporters. “I think there’s a good bit here that we can work with, that we can build off of and take that positive momentum into the future, so we’re looking forward to that.”