Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 MVP, defeating Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic for the award. During his acceptance speech, Gilgeous-Alexander thanked his wife for her support. He also reflected on his younger years, when he first fell in love with the game, playing AAU at nine years old.

When a reporter asked what was left for Gilgeous-Alexander to win, alluding to this year’s illustrious title amid SGA’s first Western Conference Finals appearance, Gilgeous-Alexander said he still has plenty to achieve throughout his NBA career.

“The way I see it, everything is left,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When I picked up a basketball and I was nine years old, playing AAU, I never sat there like I wanna be an All-Star. I wanna be an MVP. I sat there like ‘I wanna win this tournament.’ Winning is everything. If you don’t win, none of it matters. That’s just how I see the game. That’s how I see competition in general.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, winning still trumps everything else.

“You play. Whether it’s pick-up with your friends, whether it’s men’s league and you’re fifty-five, whether it’s love is basketball and you’re nine years old. You pick up the ball to play and win,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “That’s what I’m after: winning as many times as possible.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder stepped in the right direction, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1. The league MVP finished with 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals in his conference final debut.

Gilgeous-Alexander's mom partnered with AT&T to thank her son. After the NBA’s announcement, Chermaine Gilgeous, Gilgeous-Alexander’s mother, congratulated her son for winning this year’s MVP award, per AT&T’s Instagram.

“Finally! You got it!” said Chermaine Gilgeous. “You deserve it. Like I said, be you, stay focused, and everything else will work out.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished runner-up to Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic for MVP in 2024.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thanks his wife in heartfelt MVP speech

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took a moment to thank his wife for her unwavering support over the years. Gilgeous-Alexander also thanked his wife, Hailey Summers, for being a terrific mother to their son.

“Hailey Summers, thank you for everything you are, for me, for our son, Aries,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You were the first person to show me what love really meant. What sacrifice really meant.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will receive his MVP award before Game 2 on Thursday.