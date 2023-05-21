Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jamal Murray has only four words to say after the Denver Nuggets took down the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. However, his simple yet powerful statement was more than enough to hype up the fans.

“Five more to go.”

That’s what Murray told ESPN reporter Lisa Salters in his walk-off interview after leading the Nuggets to the 119-108 victory over the Lakers on Saturday. It allowed Denver to take a 3-0 lead in the series, putting them just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals and, as Murray said, just five away from the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Of course Nuggets fans loved that mentality from Jamal Murray. After all, it just proves that he and the rest of the team are more focused on their ultimate goal over winning the West Finals.

"Five more to go." – Jamal Murray Eyes on the prize 🏆pic.twitter.com/lBGtbq4prj — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 21, 2023

“Respect to Jamal Murray for that mentality. Five more to go, not one more,” one fan commented.

Another one said, “Love it, from Jamal Murray.”

“NAH man said five more to go I believe him wtf,” a third commenter added. Another supporter shared, “‘Five more to go’ talk heavy.”

The series with the Lakers is far from over for sure. The Nuggets know very well that they can’t be complacent until they actually reach four wins and secure their ticket to the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to love the confidence that Denver has right now amid their incredible West Finals run. Not to mention that there is such an air of positivity surrounding the franchise as they continue to dominate the Lakers.

Game 4 is on Monday, and Denver has a real chance to close it out.