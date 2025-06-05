The Alabama football team will have a new quarterback next season as Jalen Milroe has moved on to the NFL. The Crimson Tide have a QB competition going on right now that features Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. All three guys are very inexperienced, so it will be interesting to see who can come out on top. Star wide receiver Ryan Williams shared his thoughts on the position battle recently, and he sees one guy separating himself from the pack.

There is a long way to go before the Alabama football team names a starting QB, but right now, Ty Simpson appears to be in the lead. He has been the favorite all offseason, and Ryan Williams admitted that he is in the lead right now.

“The tape speaks for itself,” Williams said of the competition during a recent appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Podcast. “We have three very good quarterbacks. Either way that it goes, I’m comfortable and confident in any of those guys just because I’ve seen the work that they put in. They all have different tendencies. Like you said, Ty (Simpson) is the frontrunner right now. Just trying to build a relationship with not only him but the rest of them of course. Just get prepared for this season. We’re super excited.”

Williams isn't the only one with this opinion on the Alabama football QB competition. When offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb discussed the battle at the end of spring ball, he also noted that Simpson was the one leading the way.

“At the end of the day, if we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start,” Ryan Grubb said, according to an article from AL.com. “He earned that. I know that’s the line everybody is looking for. But that is what he earned.”

Alabama doesn't start its season for another three months, so there is still plenty of time for the other two QBs in this competition to make up some ground. However, everything that has happened this offseason points to Ty Simpson being the starting QB for the Crimson Tide when Week 1 rolls around in late August. Like most players, he will likely only get more comfortable as the offseason goes on, and that will make him more ready to be the starting QB for this football team. It's not over until it's over, but this QB battle is Simpson's to lose.