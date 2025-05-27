Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook announced Tuesday morning he's undergoing right hand surgery to “fix two breaks that happened during the season,” as noted by Law Murray of The Athletic.

“This morning, I'm undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season,” Westbrook wrote. I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot”

It's unclear when these “two breaks” happened, but Westbrook played in 75 games during the regular season and missed just one playoff game, which was due to a foot injury suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers. The nine-time All-Star shot the ball well as the Nuggets beat the Clippers in seven games, posting a 41.9% mark from 3-point range while scoring 13.8 points per game.

However, Westbrook wasn't able to pull off a second straight successful revenge series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran guard slumped to 34.8% shooting overall and 21.9% 3-point shooting in the seven-game loss to his first NBA team.

Russell Westbrook's Nuggets future

Russell Westbrook's future with the Nuggets is one of the big questions surrounding Denver this offseason. The 36-year-old has a $3.5 million player option for 2025-26, and he could look to opt out of that to either secure a new deal with the Nuggets or look elsewhere.

While Westbrook struggled against OKC and came under fire for his role in Michael Malone's firing, he had a solid season overall as a spark plug for Denver. Westbrook can still help plenty of teams in the right role, so we'll see if he tests the market or exercises the player option to return to the Nuggets. He didn't want to talk about the decision in the immediate aftermath of the Game 7 loss to the Thunder, and an ESPN article that came out during the second round featuring a quote from an anonymous teammate labeling him as “immature” also ruffled feathers.

Now, rehab from this hand surgery also looms over Westbrook's offseason.