Although the Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the playoffs, the organization is still experiencing a win for superstar center Nikola Jokic. After putting on a historic season, fellow Serbian athlete Novak Djokovic sent his congratulations to Jokic on social media.

The Nuggets' social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of Djokovic praising Jokic for his efforts in the 2024-25 season. The famed tennis star delivers a message in English and Serbian, giving the statement a more personal feel.

“Nikola, congratulations on another historic season. From our beloved homeland, Serbia, all the way to Denver, we are super proud of you in this new record-breaking season. You've broken so many records and made history once again. Proving everybody wrong that you cannot go further than you have in the last three, four years. I'm always a big supporter of yours, and I'll keep on watching you make more history. So, congratulations and keep it going.”

A message from one Serbian legend to another 🤝

Nikola Jokic ended the 2024-25 regular season averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game while owning a 57.6% shooting percentage and going 41.7% from the three-point line. He becomes just the third player in league history to average a triple-double in a single season. The only other two players to accomplish that feat are Oscar Robinson and Russell Westbrook.

Additionally, the Nuggets star was one of five players this season to be named to the All-NBA First Team. It marks the fifth time Nikola Jokic has been named to the All-NBA First Team, which is a franchise record for Denver. This is also the seventh consecutive season in which Jokic was named to an All-NBA Team, which is also a franchise record.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the Serbian star also became the fastest player to reach 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists. Nikola Jokic accomplished this feat back in March, and it only took him 739 games to do so. The previous record was held by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, who took 799 games to reach those marks.

At 30 years old, Jokic surely has enough gas in the tank to continue building upon his already impressive resume. He'll enjoy the offseason for now and is expected to remain the Nuggets' top star for years to come.