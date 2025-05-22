With the Denver Nuggets’ elimination from the NBA Playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals, one of the top questions they had to answer was what the future held for interim head coach David Adelman. They answered that on Thursday with the decision to keep Adelman as head coach with a new contract. The next set of questions the Nuggets need to answer is what to do with their roster in the offseason.

With not much maneuverability by means of salary cap, the Nuggets don’t have a lot of room to improve the roster in the offseason via free agency. That’s why team president Josh Kroenke suggested roster improvement will have to come from within, as per Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports.

“I think that a lot of our answers are internal right now. You know, with where we are from a roster standpoint. We have guys locked into contracts. We’re going into a coaching transition, and to be frank, that’s a huge change. Huge change,” Kroenke said.

Kroenke also suggested that Adelman didn’t have much time to fully implement his coaching system and philosophy given the quick time frame from when he took over and when the playoffs began.

“DA’s philosophy, how he might use these guys slightly differently,” Kroenke said. “There’s going to be a lot of big changes throughout our organization already, and I think that these players are already going to be excited about what they experienced the last few weeks, and what that might hold for them individually moving forward.”

The Nuggets will also be searching for a new general manager as the previous one, Calvin Booth, was fired along with Michael Malone. Despite an up and down season, the Nuggets managed to hang on to a top-four seed in the Western Conference amid Malone’s firing.

They defeated the LA Clippers in seven games before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven in the West semifinals. This team is only two seasons removed from their 2023 championship run, but they’ve lost several key players from that group including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.