Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the recipient of the Michael Jordan Trophy as the 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The NBA will officially announce Gilgeous-Alexander as this season's MVP before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT Wednesday night.

As a result of receiving more votes than Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gilgeous-Alexander became just the third player in Thunder history to be named the league's MVP. He joins Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) as the only other MVPs in team history.

The most fascinating piece of history about Gilgeous-Alexander being named the MVP is that the Thunder have had an MVP recipient on their roster every year since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle and rebranding before the 2008-09 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first guard to win the NBA's MVP award since James Harden during the 2017-18 season.

In his seventh NBA season, the 26-year-old guard put together one of the best seasons the NBA has seen from a player on both sides of the court in recent memory. Aside from leading the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game, Shai also finished second in total steals (131). Gilgeous-Alexander and Antetokounmpo were the only players to average at least 30 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game.

The Thunder guard played 76 games this season. He led the league in 20-point games (75), 30-point games (49), 40-point games (13), and 50-point games (4). Stephen Curry and Jokic were the only other players to have two games with at least 50 points this season. Gilgeous-Alexander also led the league in made field goals (860), free throws (601), and win shares (16.1).

With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the Thunder finishes the 2024-25 regular season with a 68-14 record, becoming just the seventh team in league history to win at least 68 games in a season. Oklahoma City outscored their opponents by an average of 12.9 points per game this season, surpassing the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers for the best point differential in NBA history.

Despite being the youngest team in the league, the Thunder were able to capture the 1-seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season, and are now competing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reigns over Nikola Jokic's history season

There is no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander's historic season with the Thunder is worthy of ending with him receiving the NBA MVP award. He was the best offensive player in the league this season and led Oklahoma City to their best record in team history.

At the same time, Jokic's historic season can't be overlooked either, which is why this race for the MVP award was tight.

Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in 70 games this season, becoming just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double over the course of a year. He joined Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (four times) as the only players to achieve such a feat.

Aside from the triple-doubles and leading the Denver Nuggets to the 4-seed in the West, Jokic also recorded some of the most historic individual performances the NBA has ever seen throughout the 2024-25 season.

In a 149-14 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns in March, Jokic became the first player to record a 30-20-20 game with 31 points, 22 assists, and 21 rebounds. This is something not even Wilt Chamberlain achieved over his historic career.

Jokic made more history this season when he had 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists in a 132-123 win over the Sacramento Kings in January. He joined Wilt (1968) as the only other player to ever record a 35-20-15 game in league history.

No matter how you look at it, there is no denying that the three-time MVP put together his best NBA season. Although he did not win the MVP award over Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic is still heavily regarded as the best basketball player in the world.

Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic were very deserving candidates in the race for the 2024-25 NBA MVP award. Ultimately, it's the Thunder guard who walks away with the award this season.