Recently, the Denver Nuggets' season came to an end with a Game 7 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite this setback, the Nuggets removed the interim tag from coach David Adelman, making him Michael Malone's permanent replacement going forward.

It was an up and down season for the Nuggets, who bowed out in Game 7 of the second round for the second straight year following their 2023 NBA title.

Recently, Adelman got 100% real on what the Nuggets need to change going forward.

“Majority of the time, if you want to win big, you gotta play slow, you gotta be efficient, you gotta be clean. That'll be things we talk about this summer going into training camp,” he said, per Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints.

Adelman also spoke on how the personality of the team is a key factor in its success.

“The personality of the team has to stay consistent throughout the season. I thought last year we were up and down. We had success, but it didn't seem like it was a steady rise. You want to go into the playoffs feeling that way,” he said.

An interesting offseason for the Nuggets

For two straight summers after their championship run, the Nuggets have lost considerable wing talent in free agency without getting much in return.

While Jamal Murray proved once again this postseason that he is capable of rising to the moment in the playoffs, it's worth wondering if Nikola Jokic needs a more consistent number two option to help carry the load throughout the regular season in order for Denver to be the best version of himself.

Adelman showed impressive poise after being thrown into a difficult situation following the shocking firing of Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, and he clearly earned the trust of the Nuggets' brass with his coaching performance down the stretch of the regular season and throughout Denver's postseason run.

The Nuggets will have some interesting roster and coaching staff decisions to make over the next few months as they try to put together another championship team around Nikola Jokic.