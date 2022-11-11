Published November 11, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

It is not the glamour game of the week in the NFL, but when the Detroit Lions (2-6) travel to Soldier Field in Chicago in Week 10, head coach Dan Campbell’s team will have a chance to put together a winning streak.

Yes, that is correct. The Lions have a chance to win 2 games in a row after defeating the Green Bay Packers last week. The 15-9 victory over Green Bay was notable for a couple of reasons. First, any time the Lions win, it is significant news. Second, the fact that the victory was keyed by the defense makes it quite shocking.

The Bears (3-5) were unable to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, but that 35-32 defeat was notable for a remarkable performance by quarterback Justin Fields. If the Lions are going to come away with a road victory, they will have to prevent Fields from lighting up the scoreboard with his sensational athletic ability.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will torch the Chicago secondary

The Lions don’t have a great number of big-play performers, but wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has the drive and the talent to cause a lot of problems for the home team. St. Brown is the Lions most consistent and effective receiver as they head into this Week 10 game.

He has caught 39 passes for 399 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has been targeted 59 times this season and he has had four receptions of 25 yards or more with a long play of 49 yards. St. Brown could see his numbers improve by a significant margin this week because the Bears have slipped dramatically on defense.

They traded stars Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith prior to the deadline, and their defense lacks the ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. That should work in St. Brown’s behalf.

Lions QB Jared Goff may have open targets in the Chicago secondary

The Detroit quarterback has often been under the gun this season as the team tries to rally from its halting start. But Jared Goff may get a bit of relief as he faces a defense that allows a 66.0 completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks and give ups 24.0 points per game.

The points allowed figure was largely accumulated before the Quinn and Smith trades, and the Dolphins offense was allowed to operate with nearly complete freedom in Week 9

If Goff can get off to a good start, he could have his most productive day of the season. Goff has completed 173 of 275 passes for 2,041 yards with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. While he has been sacked 13 times, the Bears may struggle to put decent pressure on him.

The defense will get tested by Justin Fields

The Chicago quarterback is one of the league’s rising stars. While his most spectacular achievements have been the result of his running ability, Fields is becoming more comfortable with every game he plays

Fields ran for a record 178 yards and 1 touchdown against the Dolphins, but he also got the job done through the air. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions.

Fields has an 8-2 TD-interception ratio over the past 6 weeks, and his passing should become even more of a threat in the second half of the season.

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks, and he will be asked to help contain Fields. He won’t be able to do it alone, and if the Detroit Lions are going to keep Fields from a huge running game, Hutchinson will need help. Middle linebacker Alex Anzalone, who leads the team in tackles with 62, is the player who is most likely to provide the assistance.