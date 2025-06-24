A trailer is finally here for Netflix's Quarterback Season 2, which will be headlined by Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins. It promises more behind-the-scenes access and lots of on-field highlights.

Of course, Cousins is the first signal-caller to return for a second season. He previously headlined the first season, which also featured Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.

Burrow and Goff will appear on the show for the first time. They are featured heavily in the first trailer, which we will break down completely.

Joe Burrow faces quarterback mortality

Burrow, who is heading into his sixth season in the league, opens the trailer by discussing a quarterback's longevity. He knows you don't play forever, and his first few years flew by.

“You only have so many of these seasons. [When] you start out your career, you're like, ‘I'm gonna be playing for 15, 20 years.' It seems like a lot,” Burrow explains, “And then you blink your eye, and you're in year five. Next time I blink, it's gonna be year 10. Now, where [are we] at? The great ones make it work.”

His fifth year in the league may have been his best. Burrow led all quarterbacks in the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. It was a major turnaround from his injury-riddled 2023 campaign. Despite his best efforts, Burrow and the Bengals missed the playoffs, even after winning their last five games.

Heading into his sixth year, Burrow hopes to get over the hump and win a Lombardi Trophy. He has been to one Super Bowl, but we are now three years removed from that.

Jared Goff's redemption arc

Many wrote off Goff when he was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021. Matthew Stafford immediately won a Super Bowl with Goff's former team, adding to the narrative.

“A lot of people in my former organization may have thought I was being cast away,” says Goff, “But I saw the opportunity I had here [in Detroit] was special.”

In four years with the Lions, Goff has made two Pro Bowls, and they are coming off a 15-2 season in 2024. Goff had a career year, throwing the second-most passing yards in the league behind Burrow (4,629) and the fourth-most touchdowns (37).

Meanwhile, Cousins' 2024 struggles will also be shown. He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 but was benched late in the year. Cousins threw a career-high 16 interceptions in 14 games, which was the most in the NFL at the time. Baker Mayfield would end up tying him, but he also threw 41 touchdowns to go along with his 16 interceptions.

When does Quarterback Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

The upcoming second season of Quarterback will premiere on Netflix on July 8. Presumably, all of the episodes will be available to stream on that day.

Previously, the first season of the series premiered on July 12, 2023. All eight episodes were made available on July 12. They were directed by the trio of Matt Dissinger, Shannon Furman, and Tim Rumpff.

Quarterback Season 2 will premiere on July 8 on Netflix.