The Detroit Lions will be motivated to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit's magical 2024 campaign, which was arguably the best season in franchise history, ended with a dud in the playoffs. The Lions simply suffered too many defensive injuries and could not field a competent unit during the postseason.

Detroit will be looking to make up for lost time in 2025, which will start with winning the NFC North once again. Then the Lions will have their sights set on getting to the Super Bowl.

The Lions did what they do during the 2025 NFL Draft, adding players who fit exactly what they're looking for regardless of what consensus big boards think. Detroit added several talented rookies, some of whom could have significant roles during their rookie seasons.

Could some of Detroit's rookie become starters during the 2025 season? And if so, will they push established veterans for their jobs?

Below we will discuss three Lions veterans whose roles could be pushed by rookies during the 2025 NFL season.

Could Tim Patrick lose snaps to rookie Isaac TeSlaa in 2025?

Tim Patrick was a true diamond in the rough for the Lions in 2024.

Detroit scooped up Patrick for basically nothing and were thrilled when he played the WR3 role admirably. Patrick logged 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games played. He even played well enough to earn another one-year contract from the Lions this offseason.

Patrick does everything the Lions want from a wide receiver. Which makes it a shame that he could see a reduced role in 2025.

The Lions drafted Isaac TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. TeSlaa's selection was incredibly controversial because of the high price the Lions paid to trade up for him.

Putting that controversy aside, the Lions seem to be telling us that TeSlaa has a bright future in Detroit. After all, Brad Holmes did call TeSlaa his “favorite” wide receiver in this year's draft class.

TeSlaa has almost the exact same build as Patrick and projects to play a similar role with the Lions.

TeSlaa is an excellent run defender and uses his combination of speed and size to bully smaller defensive backs. He is relatively inexperienced, with only two seasons playing in the SEC, but is dripping with potential.

It will be interesting to see how TeSlaa performs during training camp and in the preseason.

If he flashes potential against real competition, the Lions could start giving him some of Patrick's snaps starting in Week 1.

Ahmed Hassanein will put Marcus Davenport, other Lions edge rushers to the test

It is no secret that the Lions lack top-shelf talent at edge rusher, aside from Aidan Hutchinson of course.

The Lions were linked with edge rushers during the entire pre-draft process this spring. Detroit did end up adding an edge rusher, but they waited until the sixth round to do it.

The Lions drafted Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hassanein made NFL history as the first Egyptian player drafted into the league. He also has an infectious work ethic and passion for football that no doubt made Detroit's coaching staff fall in love with him.

Hassanein is an incredibly raw prospect who has played organized football for less time than some Lions players have been in the NFL. He has a lot to learn, but he could still cause trouble for some of Detroit's veteran players.

Detroit brought back Marcus Davenport on a one-year contract to start opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Davenport was solid when available during the 2024 season, but that only amounted to a handful of games.

The Lions also have fourth-year player Josh Paschal, veteran Al-Quadin Muhammed, and a host of other players in competition at edge rusher.

Hassanein has no shot against those players when it comes to NFL experience. However, he could easily win a competition based around grit, determination, and sheer athleticism.

That is why Detroit's veterans need to be aware of Hassanein.

The Lions will likely give Hassanein a handful of snaps early in the regular season as a pass rusher on third downs. If he thrives, he could carve out a dedicated role for himself.

Detroit's other edge rushers need to be at the top of their game. Otherwise, it could make more sense to give Hassanein more reps to speed up his development.

Tyleik Williams could steal D.J. Reader's job after Alim McNeill returns

The Lions shocked the NFL when they selected DT Tyleik Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the selection may have initially been unpopular, it is easy to understand why the Lions prioritized adding a defensive tackle instead of an edge rusher.

Alim McNeill is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered late during the 2024 season. Lions fans should expect to wait until after the team's Week 8 bye to get McNeill back.

As a result, the Lions will need someone like Williams to start in relief of McNeill for at least half of the 2025 season.

Thankfully, the Lions also have veteran D.J. Reader who they can lean on in McNeill's absence. However, once McNeill does return, Reader's role could be significantly reduced.

Reader is in the final year of his two-year contract in Detroit. It stands to reason that the Lions are thinking about life after Reader.

I'm not saying that Reader will be benched once McNeill returns. Rather, I believe he could be relegated to working on early downs as a rotational player.

Ultimately, this would be the ideal scenario for the Lions so you can bet the coaching staff is rooting for this to happen.